Video shows woman’s helicopter rescue near Sandia Peak Ski Area

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a woman being rescued near the Sandia Peak Ski Area. BCSO’s Metro Two helicopter was called out last Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says once they arrive at the scene, the helicopter lowered a county fire medic to the ground. The injured 74-year-old woman was hoisted up to the helicopter.

The helicopter landed at the East Area Command Center where an ambulance was waiting on the ground. No word on her injuries.