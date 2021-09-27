Video shows woman’s helicopter rescue near Sandia Peak Ski Area

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a woman being rescued near the Sandia Peak Ski Area. BCSO’s Metro Two helicopter was called out last Tuesday.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Over 100 citations given in latest racing enforcement operation
- Trending: Body found east of Route 66 Casino Saturday night
- Business: New local eatery hopes to bring “fun” vibe to downtown
- New Mexico News: Colfax County Undersheriff passes away
- National: Man charged with hate crime after threatening US Olympic athlete training in California park
The sheriff’s office says once they arrive at the scene, the helicopter lowered a county fire medic to the ground. The injured 74-year-old woman was hoisted up to the helicopter.
The helicopter landed at the East Area Command Center where an ambulance was waiting on the ground. No word on her injuries.