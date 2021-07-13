*Warning: Video above contains graphic content

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what led up to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe in June. Deputies were already looking for the suspect after he allegedly stole a truck and pointed a gun at a woman earlier in the day. Things escalated when the suspect led deputies on a chase.

Around 11 p.m. on June 23, a Santa Fe County deputy came across a truck that was reported stolen earlier that day. Behind the wheel, 32-year-old Nathan Roybal. After deputies turned on their lights, a slow pursuit begins and Roybal starts to swerve. A few minutes pass and Roybal stops but then he puts his car in reverse.

“He’s reversing on me,” said a deputy in lapel video.

He stays in reverse for a couple of minutes, passing by deputies, a roundabout, and other barriers. Roybal eventually turns the truck around and puts it back in drive. After a couple of minutes, he comes to a stop near Siler and Rufina Court.

“Roybal, get out of the f***ing car,” yelled a deputy. “Roybal, get out of the f***ing car.”

But Roybal stays in the truck. Soon after, you see him pop out of the window. Deputies said he pointed a gun at them. Then a lot of shots were fired towards Roybal’s truck.

“Shots fired,” yelled a deputy.

After the rain of gunfire, Roybal makes a run for it. But deputies shoot him and he falls in the street.

“There’s the weapon there,” a deputy said passing by the truck and seeing the gun on the ground.

Officers move in closer to make sure no one else is in the truck. They make their way to Roybal where he is pronounced dead at the scene. According to online court records, Roybal had a history of burglary, car theft, evading officers, and aggravated assault. No deputies were hurt in the shooting.