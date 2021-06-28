Video shows three-part police chase ending in Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most speeders hit the brakes when they see a police officer on the interstate but Brett Armijo is not like most people. In fact, he might not be sitting in jail right now, if he didn’t decide to blow right by a police car on I-25.

While the officer’s lapel camera cuts out right when the suspect finally goes down. The beginning of the chase was captured on dashcam. The driver flew by a New Mexico State Police officer on I-25 near Algodones going faster than 100 mph and he doesn’t slow down when the officer turns his lights on.

Armijo then hits a Subaru while trying to get around it. One officer ends his pursuit but another, up the interstate, also sees Armijo fly by prompting another chase. Now, off I-25 and through the streets of Santa Fe until Armijo ditches the car and runs into the back of an apartment complex. Officers spotted him and say Armijo threw something at them before getting tased.

Officers then find a large kitchen knife tucked into the back of Armijo’s underwear, along with the disguised pocket knife he allegedly threw at the officers earlier. Despite finding pills and syringes in his backpack, officers do not perform any DWI tests before arresting Armijo.

Armijo was wanted for violating his probation on a string of armed robberies from 2015. In those robberies, his mom served as his getaway driver. He’s still behind bars in the Santa Fe County jail.