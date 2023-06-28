LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) — A police officer was caught in a scary situation when a suspected thief starts attacking her. A video shows two Good Samaritans stepping in to help, one of them while still holding a young child.

A response to a midnight trespassing call at a gas station quickly escalated when a man identified as Jonathan Montoya, who had a warrant out for his arrest and a bike recently reported as stolen, bolts from a Las Cruces Police officer. She tackles him but quickly loses control when Montoya reportedly gets on top and starts punching her.

Surveillance video shows a bystander, with a small child still in his arms, coming over to try and help the officer. According to court documents, Montoya repeatedly tried to grab the officer’s firearm during the scuffle.

Montoya slips free and tries bolting again. This time, he doesn’t get far, all thanks to a second Good Samaritan. The video shows the second bystander tackling Montoya within seconds. The officer catches up and backup arrives on the scene.

The first responding officer gets checked for injuries, and Montoya is handcuffed and booked. Montoya is charged with battery on a police officer and for trying to take a police officer’s gun. He was wanted for blowing off the court in a fentanyl possession case.