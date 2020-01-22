Live Now
Video shows suspect flee moving vehicle, leaving child inside

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moments a New Mexico woman left a small child in a moving SUV with the cops on her tail.

Farmington Police say Monday night, 29-year-old Lashelle Denney was driving erratically and led officers on a chase through town before she stopped in front of a home and took off on foot.

When an officer approached the still-moving SUV, he saw a child inside and jumped in to stop the car. Then someone else can be seen running out and taking the child inside.

Denney’s charges include child abuse and fleeing from police.

