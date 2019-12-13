Video shows suspect attempting to evade deputies

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A dangerous police chase in New Mexico was caught on camera.

Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle Wednesday night that they say matched the description of a car trying to evade police. Deputies say the man behind the wheel, Eron Calvillo, took off when he saw them.

KRQE News 13’s cameras captured the moments deputies set up spike strips near the Roswell airport. Calvillo tried to dodge them and ended up losing control.

He took off again, this time only on the car’s rims. Deputies did a PIT maneuver, causing Calvillo to hit a guard rail.

Calvillo was arrested and now faces charges.