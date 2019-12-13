Video shows suspect attempting to evade deputies

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A dangerous police chase in New Mexico was caught on camera.

Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle Wednesday night that they say matched the description of a car trying to evade police. Deputies say the man behind the wheel, Eron Calvillo, took off when he saw them.

KRQE News 13’s cameras captured the moments deputies set up spike strips near the Roswell airport. Calvillo tried to dodge them and ended up losing control.

He took off again, this time only on the car’s rims. Deputies did a PIT maneuver, causing Calvillo to hit a guard rail.

Calvillo was arrested and now faces charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today