Video shows state senator’s arrest for drunk driving

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments before New Mexico Sen. Richard Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk.

Espanola Police released a video showing Martinez behind the wheel as officers were questioning him. Martinez was arrested on Friday after a driver told police that he rear-ended him. Police say Martinez was speeding and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

They also say Martinez did admit to drinking, but that he kept changing his story. The incident report said the state senator failed his field sobriety tests and while being booked into jail, he told officers in part: “are you serious,” and refused to take a breath test.