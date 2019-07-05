Video shows standoff between suspect, Las Cruces police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released lapel video shows the moments a New Mexico police officer was shot and wounded inside his patrol car.

The Las Cruces Police Department says Officer Anthony Harrison was investigating a report of a suspicious person and shined a light on a man near Lohman and Nacho Drive, when that man opened fire through the windshield. The officer was hit in the neck and drove himself to the hospital.

Police say the suspect was Francisco Tarin, who was killed a short time later in a shootout with police and other agencies near Home Depot. The department says Officer Harrison has now been cleared for duty.

The local officer-involved incident task force is investigating Tarin’s death. Court records show he had a history of assault convictions.