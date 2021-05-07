Video shows shootout with man who shot, killed Officer Darian Jarrott

Warning: Video above contains graphic content that may be difficult to watch

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows an up-close look at the final shootout with the man who murdered a New Mexico State Police officer in southern New Mexico. The video shows the point of view of another officer who was shot and wounded.

Story continues below

Related Coverage

The lapel video is from Las Cruces Police Officer Adrian de La Garza in February along I-10. De La Garza was one of the officers in pursuit of Omar Cueva after he shot and killed Officer Darian Jarrott during a stop near Deming.

In the video, De La Garza performs a pit maneuver on Cueva’s truck before he stops and gets out to confront him. Cueva then opens fire, hitting the officer. That moment was also captured on drone video.

Officer De La Garza gets back up and fires back at Cueva. Other members of law enforcement also opened fire on Cueva, killing him. Then a group of officers helped treat De La Garza at the scene.

Multiple agencies were on the scene. NMSP says Homeland Security had asked them to help with an investigation by pulling Cueva over.