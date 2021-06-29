Video shows search for teen accused of shooting at Taos police

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man was accused of shooting a police officer but fell through the cracks. The suspect, who got shot in Taos, ended up back on the streets in Albuquerque the same day. A Taos police officer returned fire after he says a suspected fired a shot at him.

“The gun’s in the middle of the road. Yeah, he took one shot at me. I don’t know how many I discharged bro,” said the officer in lapel video.

Antonio Olivares, 18, then disappeared into sagebrush in the early morning hours of June 12. A witness said he saw a man bleeding in the area. The next morning a homeowner showed detectives the trail of blood the suspect left behind. It wasn’t captured on lapel camera but Taos County deputies found Olivares near a home with a bullet wound in his stomach.

Doctors decided Olivares needed to be airlifted to Albuquerque. The Taos Police chief said they assumed he’d be hospitalized for several days and based on manpower issues, they couldn’t station an officer at an Albuquerque hospital. They planned to draw up a warrant and officially charge and arrest Olivares once he was discharged.

However, Olivares’ wound was not that serious and the hospital released him before a warrant was drawn up. Two days later, a New Mexico State Police SWAT team tracked him down and they say he tried hiding. Olivares eventually came out but with obvious injuries.

SWAT Officer: “Do you need any medical attention?”

Olivares: “Uh, I have open bullet holes.”

Olivares was officially then taken into custody for what originally started as an attempted traffic stop that Taos Police officer says Olivares blew through a red light, refused to pull over, soon crashed in what turned out to be a stolen car. Olivares has no adult criminal history. He remains in custody at the Taos County jail after a judge decided he should stay behind bars until trial for the safety of the public.