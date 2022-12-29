FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) — A Farmington man was seen exiting his home with a sword after sheriff’s deputies tried to serve him a restraining order earlier this month. News 13 was able to take a look at the lapel video of the deputy-involved shooting that followed.

On December 14 just after noon, San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies drove out to the residence of Raymond Stallings III. Since October, the sheriff’s office said there had been at least seven calls to Farmington Police Department about Stallings threatening to hurt family members, himself, and law enforcement.

Police had been trying to serve a restraining order that reportedly came from Stallings’ mom. Stallings had been living in a secondary building on a family member’s property. The restraining order would’ve evicted him. After the deputy began asking him to come out was met with, “Well, I’m not leaving so you can f*** off,” the situation quickly escalated.

“I just want to talk with you about it at least. Can I have a chat with you,” the deputy can be heard saying. Two shots then ring out after Stallings allegedly comes out with a sword in hand.

The next few minutes of the deputy’s lapel video show Stallings writhing on the ground in agony, asking deputies, “Oh, just kill me, please!” The deputy ordered Stallings to crawl towards them and to put his hands behind his back.

Deputies finally get him in handcuffs, while Stallings seemingly continues to beg them to kill him. After the incident, the San Juan County Sheriff said the deputy felt his life was in danger, prompting him to shoot.

“These are not easy decisions to make nor to live with. Law enforcement officers’ training and professionalism is shown as they changed from their decision-making from stopping a threat to care and compassion. This is what good law enforcement officers do,” explained Sheriff Shane Ferrari with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Stallings was taken to the hospital and eventually released to the San Juan County Detention Center. On Thursday, a judge denied his release in a pretrial detention hearing.

The judge ruled Stallings is a violent offender with mental health issues, and he attempted suicide by cop and has done so in the past.

Stallings has a lengthy criminal history. He currently has two other pending cases, including one for having child pornography. At the time of this incident, the State said he was out on conditions of release in another case.

There is a status conference scheduled for mid-January for the incident involving the sword.