NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A video has been released of a New Mexico State Police rescue mission in the Gila wilderness. It happened in late March.
On March 27, State Police got a call about a group of rafters who had been thrown from their raft.
The group used a hand-held GPS to provide their location to a State Police Search and Rescue crew. Due to the rafters’ remote location, rescuers had to repel down from a helicopter, and airlift each person out of the valley.
Four of the rafters survived; the fifth one drowned