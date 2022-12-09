LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are continuing the investigation into the shooting involving a player at NMSU. The investigation stems from a shooting in late November.

State police video shows how they served search warrants at the NMSU Basketball Facility the day NMSU played UTEP last month.

It was November 30 when state police arrived at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces. They encountered Assistant Head Coach Dominic Taylor in the parking lot looking for his phone.

Investigators then went inside the facility. Police were serving warrants looking for a phone and other items.

Police were also looking for NMSU players Marchelus Avery, Issa Muhammad, and Anthony Roy, trying to serve search warrants for items in their possession.

State police said those three players helped Mike Peake after the shooting. They arrived at the UNM campus in a yellow Camaro. The gun Peake had that night was put in the trunk, just minutes before, he had exchanged gunfire with Brandon Travis.

The gun was handed over to authorities 12 hours later by an assistant coach.

When state police arrived at the basketball offices, they were asking to get a hold of those three players.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said they are still continuing to receive evidence regarding this case and will evaluate the materials as they are submitted.

None of the NMSU players or coaches are currently facing any charges in this incident.

The three players were suspended for their last game earlier this week. KRQE reached out to the NMSU Athletic Department to see if those suspensions will be increased.