Video shows police chase, moments leading up to shooting in San Juan Co.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A chase that started on the Navajo Nation ends with a convicted felon dead along a San Juan County highway. New video shows what led up to deputies opening fire.

It all started last month at a Speedway gas station in Shiprock after a 911 caller reported a man pulled a gun on her. Shawn Thomas, 36, was behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota Corolla and Shiprock police caught up with him and chased him until he crossed out of the Navajo Nation on Highway 64.

That’s where San Juan County deputies picked up the chase, first throwing down stop stocks. That then sent the Corolla skidding down the highway but it didn’t stop Thomas, who continued to flee. A couple of times, it looks like he might surrender but each time he takes off again, leave a trail of shredded tire in his wake.

As he makes a U-turn, the sheriff’s office says Thomas brandished a gun out the window. Down the road Thomas stops again and briefly gets out, reaching for his waistband before getting back in the car. that’s when the sheriff’s office says a deputy saw him point the gun toward another deputy. The car then starts to move but Thomas is hit by gunfire and the car crashed into a tree.

Deputies pull him out but the sheriff’s office easy they left the gun inside for the sake of the investigation and that’s when they realize the car is on fire. Despite efforts to put it out, the car goes up in flames, taking all evidence including Thomas’ weapon with it. The sheriff’s office now believes that the gun was a replica. Thomas died at the scene.

Officials say he had a violent criminal past, serving three stints in prison, along with a history of violence toward law enforcement. He also had pending assault charges for pointing a gun at a Farmington family in June. The sheriff’s office and the county’s officer-involved shooting task force are still investigating.