LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is getting a better look at an old-school approach to keep firefighters supplied at the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. While aircraft are a good option, the New Mexico winds have been a challenge in getting firefighters everything from food to fuel to equipment.

The solution was to go old school with a pack train of mules and horses led by WASA Outfitters. The pack train starts in the parking lot of the Iron Gate Campground and the route follows the Hamilton Mesa Trail up and over to the Beatty’s Spike Camp. Bruce Fox, Logistics Section Chief-T says while it may be an out-of-date means of doing things, it is a low-impact way to get supplies where they are needed.

The pack train is now making two trips a day. The animals are capable of carrying 180 to 225 pounds and at times, some carry actual firefighters to the fire lines.