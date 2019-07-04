Video shows officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- New video shows the moments a suspect fired shots at Las Cruces Police.

In June, an officer in a police unit shined a light on 35-year-old Francisco Tarin who was on foot in a parking lot. That’s when Tarin opened fire, hitting the officer through his windshield.

The officer was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital. Police say Tarin then tried to carjack a delivery driver near a Home Depot but was unsuccessful.

Multiple agencies attempted to get Tarin into custody however, authorities say he fired at least one more round towards officers before they responded with multiple rounds.

Tarin was struck by at least one round and was pronounced dead at the scene. All of the officers are said to be okay.

Related Coverage: