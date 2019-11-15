Video shows New Mexico prison brawl involving Wisconsin kidnapper

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prison brawl is putting an infamous national figure in the spotlight. KRQE News 13 has obtained the video of the man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents in Wisconsin, getting beaten up in a New Mexico cell block.

Jake Patterson was quietly transferred to New Mexico this summer for his own safety. The fight broke out after an inmate approached Patterson and started asking about his case, which made national headlines.

A conversation between two inmates in a New Mexico prison quickly takes an aggressive turn, and the two men engage in an all-out brawl on the top floor of their pod.

The inmate in the blue jumpsuit is Jake Patterson. Patterson was sentenced to life in prison in May for shooting James and Denise Closs in their Wisconsin home and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme, holding her captive for months. She was just 13 years old at the time.

Back in August, Patterson told prison staff the fight broke out after the inmate asked him about his case. The inmate then told Patterson to leave the pod because of what he’d done.

The conversation set Patterson off, and in the video, he can be seen throwing the first punch. The men start to wrestle each other and few more punches are thrown. As the men are fighting, a prison sergeant fires off a bean bag shotgun to stop the brawl.

On the right side of the screen, the sergeant is seen sticking his arm through a window to take the shot. Neither inmate was hit, but both men immediately stopped fighting and Patterson was placed in restrictive housing.

Patterson was sent to prison in New Mexico for his own safety, and as a high-profile child predator the concerns are so serious the New Mexico Corrections Department wouldn’t even say where he was he was being housed.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections to find out if Patterson has been moved to another state, but did not hear back.