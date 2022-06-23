RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Monsoon rains brought some tense moments to Ruidoso. Jesus Figueroa shared with KRQE News 13 video of the hail storm that came through the area and shredded leaves from trees and branches.

The rain that came with quickly filled the river, pushing it over its banks. The river was so high, it was only inches beneath the bridge and there was some overflow on the roads nearby and also washouts, including debris on Calvin Canyon Road.

So far, the burn scars have not created any major debris flows but officials warn the more the ground gets saturated, the more likely that is to happen.