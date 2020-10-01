Video shows moments San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputies shoot Albuquerque man

Warning: Video above contains graphic content that may be difficult to watch

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Newly released lapel video shows the moments San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputies shot and killed an Albuquerque man on a crime spree after he tried to hide underwater.

Moments before San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputies shot and killed Marco Benito, lapel video shows them demanding he gets out of an irrigation ditch and show his hands. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office blurred the deputies’ faces before releasing the video on Facebook.

Benito refused to comply with the deputy’s orders, keeping his hands in a bag and warning deputies that he had a gun. Earlier that morning, back on August 31, San Juan County Sheriff’s received more than three calls reporting Benito for a stolen Dodge pickup, home burglaries, and an assault.

When deputies tracked him down, Benito led them on a high-speed pursuit, later getting out of the truck, and with little success, he tried hiding underwater in an irrigation ditch. Deputies gave Benito chance after chance to come out of the ditch, but Benito refused to cooperate, telling deputies to shoot him.

They gave Benito one more chance, telling him they’d count to five; when he stands up his right hand is still in his bag, deputies then shoot. Benito was wanted on a warrant out of Albuquerque for blowing off court in a burglary case. The 36-year-old had a long history of burglary, car theft, and drug arrests.

