Video shows moments leading up to shooting near Santa Fe Plaza

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows officers giving a suspect chance after chance to drop his gun but the man kept raising it while walking toward the crowded Santa Fe Plaza, and finally police opened fire. In June, Santa Fe police got reports that Francisco Lino-Guiterrez shot and wounded a woman a few blocks away at DeVargas Park.

Police caught up with Lino-Guiterrez near the plaza carrying a gun and repeatedly ordered him to drop it. Lapel video shows Lino-Guiterrez point that gun directly at officers at least six times just outside the famed Loretto Chapel, while tourists looked on, he raises the gun again and that’s when officers shoot.

Lino-Guiterrez died on the scene. Court records show he had a history of arrests on charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and auto theft.