Video shows moments before Las Cruces police shoot, kill dog

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are releasing body camera video of the moments just before an officer shot and killed a dog during a welfare check on Monday. It started when a man called officers to check on a suicidal relative living next door.

When police arrived at the caller’s home, a dog came out the front door and charged at the officer. That’s when one of the officers fired three rounds at the dog. Police say another dog also ran towards officers but stopped on its own.

LCPD says no charges are expected to be filed and the officer who discharged his duty-issue firearm has four years of experience in law enforcement and has been with the Las Cruces Police Department since November 2020; He is expected to return to his regular duties later this week.

LCPD says the subject of the initial welfare call, showed no threat to cause harm to himself or others and he refused all offers of assistance and transportation for medical assistance.

LCPD says the following tips are for pet owners who request a response from police, fire, EMTs or any other first responders: