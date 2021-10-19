Video shows moments after wild police chase with 12-year-old boy

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the destruction and chaos a 12-year-old boy caused. The boy led police on a chase in a stolen SUV last month in Dona Ana County. When the chase was over, everyone was in shock to learn the circumstances of it all even the deputies involved.

The driver could barely reach the pedals and a driver nearby took a picture, shocked to see a kid behind the wheel. Video shows deputies tried to pull the boy over but he took off. The boy weaved through neighborhoods, ran stop signs nearly lost control but didn’t let up. Video shows the boy nearly rear-ended drivers and flew through parking lots, eventually he slowed down and turned into a hotel.

Video shows doors of the SUV fly open and four teens get out and run. The boy then takes off again nearly hitting one of the teens in the process. The boy then goes the wrong way on an off-ramp on a blind curve and headed toward I-25 and hits a minivan head-on. After the boy is handcuffed, deputies run to the other car and find a family of five including two small children.

As paramedics arrive, deputies began to question the 12-year-old who is seen on video crying the whole time. The boy told deputies it wasn’t his fault and claims the kids that were in the SUV forced him to drive. Officers then raced to get those kids into custody.

Deputies found bullets in the boy’s pockets. The gun was dumped by one of the other kids who ranged in age from 12 to 17. Deputies do not believe the 12-year-old driver was forced into anything. Deputies have not publicly released any of the boys’ names.