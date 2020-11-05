Video shows moment police cite organizer of Española low-rider event

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s push for strict enforcement, there haven’t been many citations written for violations of the public health order. New lapel video shows the moments New Mexico State Police broke up a low rider cruise in Española on October 17 and cited the organizer of the event.

When State Police showed up at the scene of the cruise on Onate Street in Española, they found dozens of spectators. While some of them were wearing masks, not everyone was following the rules. Officers immediately started looking for the organizer of the event, asking people if they knew who the host was and later tracked down photographer Corey Ringo.

“I guess you’re an event coordinator for this,” the officer asked Ringo in the video. Ringo says he’s not the organizer, but he admits to advertising the event. Officers explain since he promoted the cruise, he’d be receiving a citation for violation of the governor’s public health order. In the video, Ringo agrees to pay the fine but jokingly asks the officers for a warning.

The officers explain they’re just following orders and tell Ringo that he will be required to go to court in Tierra Amarilla near Chama.

This isn’t the first cruise event in the state during the public health order, there have been a few in Albuquerque. The promotional flyers posted on Ringo’s social media did ask for spectators to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

Latest Local News