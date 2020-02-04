Closings & Delays
Video shows man vandalizing, lighting Belen park on fire

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Disturbing surveillance video shows a man vandalizing a New Mexico park. The incident happened last week at Jose Gallegos Park in Belen.

In the video you can see a man walk to the park and start ripping boards from the fence. He then uses the pieces to start a fire in front of th park.

Neighbors tell KRQE News 13 they called the mayor’s office and the fence has been replaced. KRQE News 13 reached out to Belen police to see if the suspect has been identified but did not hear back.

