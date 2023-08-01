SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer opened fire on a wanted suspect at a New Mexico gas station earlier this year. Through a video, it appears the suspect wasn’t about to surrender, hitting someone with his truck before taking off.

A video detailed an NMSP chase through the hills near Las Vegas after an officer shot at a man with warrants.

It happened on a Friday afternoon in March when NMSP personnel pulled into a Speedway gas station in Romeroville, which is south of Las Vegas.

That’s where 40-year-old Pedro Griego and his partner were reportedly getting gas. Police recognized Griego, who had warrants for aggravated battery and fleeing.

The video showed Griego noticing officers before getting in his car and taking off. The truck hit his partner into a gas pump on the way out.

As Griego took off from the gas station, State Police Officer Peter Delgado fired one shot.

Later, Delgado told investigators he fired his weapon because he thought the suspect was willing to do anything to get away.

“At this moment, I knew Mr. Griego was going to put many more countless lives at danger, either on U.S 84, Interstate 25, or on the frontage road, so as Mr.Griego was accelerating past me, I fired one round,” said Delgado.

Griego allegedly took off down U.S. Highway 84 before taking a turn onto a private road where an officer hit the tail end of the driver’s side trying to get him to stop.

Griego continued on that dirt road, and officers lost sight of him a few minutes later.

Around 10 days later, Griego allegedly turned himself in and was arrested. In an interview, authorities claimed he explained why he ran.

“I feared for my life. That’s the only reason I took off,” said Griego.

Griego, who hid out for nearly two weeks, wouldn’t tell police where he was, but he claimed his family encouraged him to surrender.

“I can’t be doing this. I can’t do it. I don’t want to kill my wife. I don’t want to kill my kids. I don’t want to get killed myself,” said Griego.

Griego is facing charges of aggravated fleeing and reckless battery. His trial is currently set for November.