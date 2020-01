HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video shows a car vandal in the act, but he left some key evidence behind.

Hobbs police say the man broke into several cars in a parking lot on East Maryland Street on January 2. The crook cut himself during the crime, leaving blood behind at the scene.

The blood will be tested, but police are also reaching out to the public for help. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hobbs police at (575) 397-9265 or Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.