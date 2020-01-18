Video shows high-speed chase leading up to man’s fourth DWI arrest

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the moments an Ojo Caliente man led police on a high-speed chase through Santa Fe County. The man is now charged with his fourth DWI.

Lapel video shows the moment Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies finally placed Lucas Culin in handcuffs after he led deputies on a 20-mile chase along I-25.

Deputies deployed spike strips, but even that wasn’t enough to make Culin give up. Driving on his rims, Culin temporarily lost control of the car, crashing into the median. The video shows deputies get out of their cars, guns drawn.

Even after deputies demanded he turn off the vehicle and surrender, Culin persevered, taking off again. During the chase, deputies use their loudspeaker to talk to Culin, asking him to pull over.

Finally, the chase ended after Culin crashed through an access gate and tried crossing the railroad tracks. But with no tires, Culin couldn’t get over the tracks. He was stuck.

Spinning his wheels, the rocks near the tracks went flying, hitting the deputies’ units. After refusing to get out and threatening to kill himself, deputies shattered Culin’s back window with a rock.

Culin admitted to being under the influence of meth and benzo pills. Along with DWI, he was also charged for stealing the car, running, and resisting an officer.