Video shows fleeing suspect plow into New Mexico family’s house

New video shows the moments a fleeing suspect crashed into a New Mexico family’s home.

Earlier this month, police say 21-year-old Thomas Montoya nearly hit a Carlsbad police car while trying to switch lanes. A wild chase ensued before Montoya plowed through a yard, hitting a house and cars in the driveway.

“Is everyone in the house okay?” an officer asked.

“Yes, just shook up,” a resident responded.

“All we heard was a big ol’ bang. Ran out here, cops was all over the place,” homeowner Russell Trujillo said.

Fortunately, everyone was okay, but it turns out the family inside was about to watch an episode of “Game of Thrones” when the crash happened.

Police say Montoya was running because he thought he had warrants. He was arrested for the chase, among other charges.