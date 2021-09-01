Video shows flash flood wiping out road in southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Video shows a flash flood wiping out a road in Southern New Mexico. Steven Aldridge works for the Lincoln County Road Department and says this is the gap road off Highway 380 near Capitan on Tuesday.
He saw the water beginning to rush down the arroyo and captured the video. It shows the water and dirt quickly making the road impassable.