Police identify woman killed in Santa Fe fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police have identified a woman killed in a Santa Fe fire and is believed to have started the blaze

The fire happened over the weekend at the Los Piñones Apartments on Calle Mejia north of the DeVargas Center. The Santa Fe Police Department reports that the fire was called in by a resident to report their neighbor, 59-year-old Gloria Buschman, had a couch that was on fire.

The caller was told by dispatch to tell Buschman to leave the residence. According to police, the caller did relay the message but Buschman did not follow instructions.

The caller later told investigators that Buschman stood up from her couch and walked into a bedroom. She was later found by firefighters unresponsive on her bed.

Police say they tried to rescue her by kicking down her door but were overwhelmed by fumes. Investigators now believe Buschman intentionally set the fire.

The Red Cross is helping residents displaced by the fire. The incident remains under investigation.