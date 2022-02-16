LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We are now seeing what led to a state police shooting on I-25 three weeks ago that left a driver injured. The video captures the chaos as the driver tried to lead police on a chase in a car that simply wouldn’t cooperate.

The violent end of a 15-minute slow-speed chase ended with the suspect shot in the hip and wounded. State police chased a driver who refused to pull over after running a stop sign near Las Vegas last month. The chase would slow down quickly because of car troubles.

The transmission on the Lexus may have been giving out but the driver wasn’t giving up, heading on to I-25, the Lexus struggling to make it over the hills. Then the chase takes a couple of dangerous turns as the driver, Paul Mares, makes a u-turn in the median, heads back across the median into oncoming traffic narrowly missing a semi, and decides to get back over into the right direction.

Police decided they’d seen enough and tried to bump him into a stop again and again and again, but he still kept going. What Mares didn’t know, his reckless spin was less than a minute away from coming to a scary end.

The spinout finally gives police a glimpse of who they’ve been chasing. Mares has two female passengers. They would tell police they were begging him to stop and let them out, but Mares just didn’t know when to quit.

The officer who joined in the chase now finds himself finishing it. Mares would live to regret his decisions that evening.

Mares had warrants out for his arrest for skipping out on cour on previous charges. He now faces a long list of charges for the chase and backing into the officer’s SUV. The 43-year-old has a history of drug, burglary, and car theft arrests.