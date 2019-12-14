Video shows aftermath of school resource officer accidentally firing during school

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The one person who should be trusted to carry a gun on school campuses nearly shot a student.

A school resource officer is now facing charges for accidentally firing his gun inside the school.

Last Wednesday, Las Cruces Police say Francisco Estradas’ gun went off in his office at Picacho Middle School. No one else was in the office at the time, and no one was hit.

However, video shows just a minute before the shot was fired, a group of students walked by the exact spot where the bullet went through the wall.

It’s not yet known why the gun fired, but Estrada is charged with a misdemeanor of improper use of a firearm.

Estrada has been with LCPD for eight years, including four as a school resource officer. He has been placed on administrative desk duty and was charged with a misdemeanor count of prohibited use of a firearm.