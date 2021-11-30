Video shines light on neglected historic Santa Fe cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are accusing a marble shop of using a historic cemetery next door as a dumping ground, it was first brought to light by a YouTuber. However, the business owner tells a much different story about who’s trashing the graveyard near downtown Santa Fe.

Tombstones dating all the way back to the 1800s can be found at the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Cerillos Road in Santa Fe, including the gravesite for outlaw Sam Ketchum. It’s Ketchum’s grave that attracted YouTuber, Rhetty for History, who visits graves of famous people all over the country. He was stunned to see the neglect and highlighted a big pile of scrap marble in the corner of the cemetery.

In his video, he shows the marble company, Captain Marble, right next door to the lot, accusing them of dumping their waste on the historic property. He asked viewers to call city officials and complain about the mess. Christine Robertson, the executive director of the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corporation says she got a complaint on Tuesday morning.

Gerinda Baca, the owner of Captain Marble, says they did not leave the pile of marble there but the owners of the property, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, did. Baca says about a decade ago the Odd Fellos asked for the scrap marble to create a walkway through the cemetery. A current member of the Odd Fellows confirmed that they placed the marble in the pile after scrapping their plans for the path.

KRQE News 13 asked Odd Fellows if they have any plans to move the marble, they say not at the moment. They say they do not have the funds to maintain the cemetery.