VIDEO sheds light on recent Los Lunas officer-involved shooting

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the moments that prompted a New Mexico State Police officer to open fire on a pair of brothers, killing one of them.

The officer was helping on a separate call in Los Lunas in April when he spotted a driver flying through a stop sign. Officer Miguel Gayton started following the brothers who eventually veered off the ditch bank.

That’s when Ruben and Alonzo Deleon get out of the car and start antagonizing the officer. One of them even threw his shirt at the officer. The brothers were also clapping, beating on their chest and challenging Officer Gayton to fight.

Officer Gayton tased Ruben, but he pulled out the prongs. After a couple of minutes, the brothers started forcing the officer backwards so he fired a couple of shots. The shots hit both brothers and killed Ruben Deleon.

The lapel and dashcam didn’t pick up any of the audio from the confrontation, but when backup arrives on scene, Officer Gayton explains what happened.

The entire confrontation was captured on cell phone video by neighbors who were concerned about the officers safety. They also called police asking for them to send help.

Ruben Deleon, 25, died at the scene. His 38-year-old brother Alonzo is still behind bars.

Alonzo Deleon has a long criminal record. Police say he also threw a pair of knives into the irrigation canal which a State Police dive team recovered.

