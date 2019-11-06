Video series highlights New Mexico cold case

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico cold case is being highlighted on a new Youtube channel.

Holly White was supposed to meet up with a friend in Taos on May 6, 2016, but never showed. Her SUV was later found at the Gorge Bridge.

Now, a Youtube page called “Real Cold Cases” has put together a video summarizing the case, hoping it brings new information to light. White’s family is offering a $20,000 reward for information.

Her story was also recently featured on a podcast. To see the full video, click here.