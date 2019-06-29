Video: Serial car thief leads state police on wild car chase

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque woman with a history of car theft charges, crashed a stolen car into a historic building. Now, police video shows the dramatic moments leading up to the high-speed crash in Grants, earlier this month.

New Mexico State Police say Elexus Sandoval was the woman behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was stolen out of Albuquerque.

State Police say after she stole it, she headed west on I-40. Radar clocked Sandoval driving at speeds upwards of 104 miles per hour, weaving in and out of traffic, and even cutting off drivers.

As she headed towards Grants, state police tried to set up a spike strip to stop her, but Sandoval took an exist first.

Luckily, Grants Police officers had their own spikes set up right where Sandoval exited. It didn’t take long before Sandoval lost control of the truck.

The high speed crash caused a lot of damage to the building. Officials say the building was a vacant art gallery that is considered a historical building.

Undersheriff Michael Munk told KRQE News 13, Sandoval tried to run from police and deputies after the crash. She didn’t get far before they were able to arrest her and book her into the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center.

A drug test showed Sandoval had heroin in her system during the time of the chase.

Related Coverage: