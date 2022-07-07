SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an unusual call last Thursday for the Animal Service Section of the Santa Fe Police Department. An owl got tangled in a soccer net at Capital High School just before 8 a.m. on June 30.

Body cam video from SFPD shows Ofc. Baylee Baker cutting through the soccer net with a knife for about 30 minutes to free the bird. Thankfully, this story has a good ending. “To free an animal like that was very gratifying for her and she was very happy to do it,” Ken Lowrie, the Animal Service Supervisor, said.

Lowrie said the owl was put in a cage and taken to a safe location where it was set free. “He immediately just spread his wings out like that and just stood there and looked around for a couple [of] minutes and kind of got its barrings and then it just gently flew away,” Lowrie said.

He says it’s days like this one that make their job that much better. “It was one of those days at work where we were proud to be able to serve our community,” Lowrie said.