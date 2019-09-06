Video: Santa Fe man smashes three deputy patrol vehicles with a truck

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a wild scene. What started out as a call to a home for an argument over a TV remote control, ended with the suspect smashing into three deputy patrol vehicles, and escaping gunfire as a deputy decided he’d seen enough.

In May, Santa Fe Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home for a minor domestic dispute. When they got there, they ran into Melisco Gallegos, who was in no mood to cooperate.

Gallegos took off in a truck but he didn’t go far. He came back minutes later, this time, he was bent on destruction.

After refusing to listen to a deputy’s command, he was on the move again. Gallegos backed up and rammed his truck into two deputies’ vehicles.

As deputies tried to get Gallegos to pull over, he refused and instead rammed another deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy shot at Gallegos twice from his unit, hitting Gallegos’ truck. The tally through all the chaos: three units.

They weren’t just fender benders. The hits caused airbags to deploy. Gallegos’ truck was damaged too, and it forced him to abandon it.

After a short run on foot, two deputies pulled up to him as Gallegos tried to taunt them. It didn’t take long before he would give up without a fight.

Because of his criminal history and that dangerous display, a judge ruled Gallegos would stay in jail until trial in late November.