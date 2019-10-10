Video: Roswell police bust suspected car thief

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the moments Roswell police busted a suspected car thief.

Suspect: “I was just trying to get my car started.”

Officer: “Get out of the car.”

Suspect: “Okay, I’m sorry. I just had too much to drink. I apologize.”

Officer: “Alright. Get out of the car.”

It happened at the Walmart parking lot in Roswell last week. Callers to 911 saw the man, later identified as Robert Clark, breaking the window of the Porsche and looting the car before hopping in it, screwdriver in hand.

After Roswell police arrested him, he repeatedly slipped his handcuffs from behind his back to his lap, even trying to escape from the hospital where he was being checked out to see if he was drunk.

He also wouldn’t tell police his real name. Clark has a criminal record in Michigan for car theft.