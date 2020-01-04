Video: Robbery suspect runs toward woman leaving her home

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments a woman was robbed outside her home.

You can see the victim leaving a home in Hobbs on New Year’s Eve when a man hops out of an SUV across the street. He then ran up to the woman, gun in hand, and demanded that she give him her purse.

Police caught up to the suspect, but a chase was ended when an officer crashed into a city vehicle. The same afternoon, the suspect’s car was found abandoned.

Investigators later learned the car was stolen from an Allsup’s.