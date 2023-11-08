RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a shocking discovery at Rio Rancho High School, a resource officer searching a student’s car finds drugs, cash, vapes, and another surprise…a gun.

Schools resource officers at Rio Rancho High School received a tip about a student who may have drugs on campus back in September. A student was selling THC vapes at school and posting it on Snapchat. When officers started searching his backpack and car, they were in for a shock. Officers found cocaine, a larger baggie of mushrooms, and several new THC electronic cigarettes. He also had over $1,700 in cash on him.

Upon further investigation of the car, officers then discovered a handgun and several round of ammunition. The handgun was later discovered to have been stolen out of Albuquerque.

The student was taken into juvenile detention in Albuquerque because he brought the gun to school. The boy’s father asked if he hadn’t had the gun in his car, would he have been locked up? Officers told him yes.

School officials sent a letter to parents about the gun and said there was no threat to other students or the school. The student was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun on school grounds.