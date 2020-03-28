Video: Rio Arriba County sheriff drunk, tries to take over crime scene,

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly obtained video shows a New Mexico Sheriff trying to take over a crime scene from police, in an incident that has him facing criminal charges.

That’s Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan showing up to a scene where Espanola Police were trying to get a suspect to come out of a home. That scene was within Espanola City limits.

According to officers, Lujan smelled like alcohol. In the video, Lujan makes it clear he knows the suspect, Phil Chacon. Even waving around what he says is the man’s front door key.

Lapel camera from the sergeant in charge captures the officer’s discussing what to do about it. Lujan is now facing a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.

