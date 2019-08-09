Video: Officers take down Santa Fe man exhibiting strange behavior

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When officers found a man trying to break into a Santa Fe Jimmy John’s, they tried stopping him — but they say because he was clearly on drugs, even tasing him wouldn’t calm him down.

This isn’t the first time the suspect has had violent run-ins with law enforcement. Just after 2:30 a.m. on July 15, Santa Fe police found Richard Torres attempting to break into the Jimmy John’s on Saint Michael’s Drive.

Torres: “Please don’t tase me.”

Officer: “We’re not gonna tase you.”

Police say Torres had done damage to the front door of the business and also the stucco.

Officer: “Slow down. Go to your knees.”

Making little sense, Torres was having trouble taking commands — and starts seeing things.

Torres: “There’s a dog right there.”

Officer: “There’s no dog there, sir.”

Torres: “That pit bull’s gonna get me.”

Officer: “There’s glass protecting you. Go to your knees.”

Police were finally able to make contact with Torres.

Officer: “Put your hands behind your back. Just stop…stop.”

He refused to listen, so the officers had to tase him.

Officer: “Hey, what’s your name boss? Slow down, take a breath.”

He kept fighting police.

Officer: “You’re hurting yourself by not putting your hand behind your back.”

Then they tried to get him off the ground.

Officer: “Sir, we’re gonna sit you up. You’re not gonna move. Alright? You’re gonna sit on your a** and you’re not gonna move. You understand me?”

Then Torres became difficult again.

Officer: “There’s no snakes. There’s no snake on you. There’s no snake.”

Torres: “No? No snake?”

Officer: “No snake.”

Before being put in a patrol car, he tried getting out of what he did.

Torres: “I’m a good guy…Please don’t kill me. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Officer: “We’re not gonna kill you, dude. Just stop moving.”

Torres was charged for resisting an officer. He’s also facing criminal damage to property charges because there was more than $1,000 in damage done to the Jimmy Johns.

Torres has four other incidents of battery, assault, and resisting a police officer. Prosecutors are also looking to have his probation revoked.