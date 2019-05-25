Video: Officers arrest wanted Albuquerque man after catching him in a lie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque police said Dominck Chavez-Montoya came up with every excuse in the book to keep officers from finding out who he really was.

When they did find out his true identity, it was too late, and he ended up tased and in handcuffs.

In April, two Albuquerque police officers showed up outside his motel room and the 25-year-old's girlfriend answered the door.

"I'm having a very hard time because I'm pregnant, emotional, and there's a lot of things in my life but I'm fine," she told officers.

Police were originally called to the Motel 6 off University and I-40 after other motel guests reported hearing the couple fighting and Chavez-Montoya's girlfriend, screaming for help.

"He don't look like a bad person. Look at him, he's not a bad person," she insisted to officers.

The officers continued to ask Chavez-Montoya for identification. He told the officer he didn't have any. He finally gave them the name "Daniel."

Officers quickly learned that was his alias and that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

The dispatcher advised one of the officers that Chavez-Montoya had "violent tendencies." He also said it was a warrant for "a weapons offense."

When the officer tried to get Chavez-Montoya into handcuffs, the 25-year-old ran for the door. He was tackled to the ground, tased, and taken into custody.

Police later learned Chavez-Montoya had a couple of warrants out for his arrest on two different cases from 2013 and 2017.

In the 2013 case, Chavez-Montoya nearly killed three people in a car crash. He hit the car head-on with three people inside, including a 10-year-old girl.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless driving, and according to court records was sentenced to one year in prison.

