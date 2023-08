RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho High School said there was no threat to students after a video caused a scare.

The school claimed it received a video Monday morning that showed a student pointing a gun at others as they arrived on campus.

In a message to parents, the school said the gun was bright orange and appeared to be a toy.

The student has since been identified, and an investigation is underway. The school stated it will take “all appropriate actions.”