TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Every New Mexico State Police officer who patrols the interstate probably has some wild stories to tell but not many of them can say they’ve been bear maced.

Officer: Hey ma’am, I’m just here to help you out.

Suspect: No. I will bear spray you.

Officer: No, I don’t want to get bear sprayed.

Suspect: I didn’t think you did, so go back to your car.

That’s no empty threat as a woman walking along a dark stretch of Route 66 near Tucumcari at 3 a.m. in February would prove.

Officer: I’m going back. I’m going back.

(spray)

Officer: Okay. Yeah.

The 35-year-old had just abandoned her car, on fire, on the side of I-40. After she maced the officer, she headed into the pitch-black fields off Route 66. It would take an hour and a half for officers to find her.

The woman, whom KRQE News 13 is not naming or showing because she was suffering a mental health episode, would not go down easy. A taser was unsuccessful and police would learn that she had ditched the bear spray in the fields.

The woman in the video was charged with battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. According to court documents, those charges were later dropped in the “best interests of justice.”