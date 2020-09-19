VIDEO: New Mexico State Police officer chase suspects through cornfield

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t your typical high speed chase. Instead of dodging traffic, a New Mexico State Police officer found himself dodging corn, and it was all caught on dash cam.

Last month, a state police officer caught a white Dodge Charger driving 100 m.p.h. in a 65 m.p.h. zone in Clovis. According to the criminal complaint, gunshots came from the driver and passenger side of the car during the chase.

That’s when the Charger leads the officer into a cornfield with no signs of slowing down. That was until the Charger got stuck in the dirt and two people are seen running from the car.

Officers search the cornfield and come up empty-handed. It wasn’t until three days later that officers caught one of the three people in the Charger that night.

Police say Patrick Gilman was a passenger, but when officers tried to talk to him, he played dumb. He told officers he didn’t know what night they were referring to when they asked him about that night.

A few days after Gilman’s arrest, officers find the other passenger, Elizabeth Smith, at a Clovis motel. Back at the police station, Smith told officers the night in the cornfield was the worst night of her life.

Soon after, police find the driver, Joseph Leyva. Like Gilman, Leyva also acted like he didn’t know why he was arrested.

All three have a long criminal history here in New Mexico, but Smith was not charged in this case. Leyva and Gilman were both slapped with aggravated assault charges on a peace officer and possession of a firearm.