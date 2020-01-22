Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Video: New Mexico politician caught making obscene gesture

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico politician was caught behaving badly on video, and it’s not the first time.

Truckston McKay, the former owner of Curls and Swirls Ice Cream Shop, says Hobbs City Commissioner Roy Dwayne Penick gave him the middle finger while he ate at a diner over the weekend. Penick used to be his landlord.

“I can’t even go out in public because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Truckston McKay said.

Back in August, video shows Penick in a fistfight with employees at McKay’s Ice Cream Shop. He was placed on unsupervised probation. Penick and Hobbs’ mayor both declined to comment on this latest case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞