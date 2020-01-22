Video: New Mexico politician caught making obscene gesture

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico politician was caught behaving badly on video, and it’s not the first time.

Truckston McKay, the former owner of Curls and Swirls Ice Cream Shop, says Hobbs City Commissioner Roy Dwayne Penick gave him the middle finger while he ate at a diner over the weekend. Penick used to be his landlord.

“I can’t even go out in public because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Truckston McKay said.

Back in August, video shows Penick in a fistfight with employees at McKay’s Ice Cream Shop. He was placed on unsupervised probation. Penick and Hobbs’ mayor both declined to comment on this latest case.