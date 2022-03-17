BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now seeing the police shooting of Raphael Marquez, the man suspected of crime sprees around Albuquerque that included robberies, carjackings, and the murder of a worker at a massage parlor. A warning — visuals in the story are graphic.

“He’s weaving at other traffic. Take him out if you can, but 48 with yourself, please,” one officer is heard saying in police video. “Vehicle is upside down. Felony stop.”

A late Friday night almost three weeks ago ended in gunfire erupting on the side of I-25 in Belen after a wrong-way chase. Bernalillo Co. deputies had been following Raphael Marquez on the ground and from the air for hours that evening.

He was wanted for domestic violence, home burglaries, and a crosstown crime spree in Albuquerque that saw robberies and carjackings. He was also the prime suspect in two murders: the Christmas Eve murder of David Brown and the killing of a worker at a massage parlor on Coors a week and a half earlier.

After following him all evening around the South Valley, Marquez headed down I-25 in his pickup truck. Deputies had seen enough and State Police threw out a spike belt in Belen, but that didn’t stop Marquez.

“Want me to PIT him out?” an officer is heard saying before State Police reply. “Not yet. Let’s try stopping him. if he goes around, PIT him.”

He wound his way through Belen for almost 10 minutes before driving the wrong way down the south Belen exit and the wrong way down I-25. As drivers avoided the head-on collision, a State Police officer quickly rammed the Ford F-350 off the interstate.

“One inside moving still,” an officer said over lapel footage. “Get your hands where I can see them.”

About 30 seconds later, Marquez poked his out out the truck window and two deputies and a State Police officer opened fire, killing him. Over the radio in one of the videos, police mentioned Marquez is known to carry a gun in his waistband. Investigators have not said if he had a weapon that night.