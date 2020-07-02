VIDEO: Murder suspect hides out in New Mexico, causes wild police chase through town

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect hiding out in New Mexico didn’t stay under the radar for long, and he didn’t go down without putting innocent people at risk. In early June, New Mexico State Police were told to be on the lookout for 33-year-old Richard Martinez, who was believed to be in the Española area and driving a maroon Dodge Caravan.

Martinez is accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting near Boulder, Colorado on June 3. On June 5, NMSP saw the caravan in Española. Officers tried to perform a traffic stop but Martinez took off. Dashcam video shows Martinez weaving around cars, hitting speeds of 120 mph. On a blind turn, while going faster than 115 mph, Martinez crosses over the center line and starts driving on the wrong side of the road.

Martinez goes onto the shoulder to avoid the first car but when swerving to get back onto the road, he runs another car, with a mother and child inside, off of the road. The mother is interviewed later and she and her child appear to be okay.

However, in that chaos, Martinez blows out his tire and has to abandon the minivan. After a brief foot chase, officers finally catch up to Martinez and take him into custody. In addition to murder charges out of Colorado, Martinez now faces a long list of charges for that chase. Martinez is being held in the Rio Arriba County Jail until trial.